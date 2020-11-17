http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/BWSmyKO6e9Y/

President Donald Trump on Tuesday reversed a decision by the Arlington National Cemetery to cancel its annual Wreaths Across America event.

“I have reversed the ridiculous decision to cancel Wreaths Across America at Arlington National Cemetery,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “It will now go on!”

Earlier Tuesday, Secretary of the Army Ryan McCarthy also announced a reversal of the decision.

“We appreciate the families and visitors who take time to honor and remember those who are laid to rest at our nation’s most hallowed ground,” he wrote.

Arlington National Cemetery announced Monday a decision to cancel the annual event out of safety concerns surrounding coronavirus.

Karen Durham-Aguilera, the executive director of the Office of Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery, said that the scale of the event would compromise their ability to lay veterans to rest in the cemetery.

“We understand that although this is disappointing for so many, we could no longer envision a way to safely accommodate the large number of visitors we typically host during this event,” she said in a statement.

Wreaths Across America protested the decision in a statement on Facebook.

“Like our U.S. Military, we will adjust and adapt, and work together towards fulfilling the mission which is to Remember, Honor and Teach,” they wrote.

Details for the volunteer wreath-laying event are forthcoming.

