https://www.theblaze.com/unleashed/election-officials-rejected-feelection-officials-rejected-fewer-mail-in-ballots-in-2020-than-previous-electionswer-mail-in-ballots

In this clip, Pat explained that mail-in ballot rejection rates plummeted for first-time mail-in voters this year. States like Georgia, Michigan, and other swing states saw fewer rejections despite the increase in ballots cast by mail.

The New York Times reported, “With absentee ballots flooding election offices nationwide, the officials processing them are tentatively reporting some surprising news: The share of ballots being rejected because of flawed signatures and other errors appears lower — sometimes much lower — than in the past.”

Watch the video for more on this story.

Use promo code PAT to save $10 on one year of BlazeTV.

Want more from Pat Gray?

To enjoy more of Pat’s biting analysis and signature wit as he restores common sense to a senseless world, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

