Monday’s big news about Moderna’s promising coronavirus vaccine was such good news for President Trump that even the anti-Trump network, CNN, couldn’t deny it.

Moderna announced on Monday that its vaccine is 94.5% effective according to interim analysis from a late-stage clinical trial. The announcement came one week after Pfizer announced its own vaccine was more than 90% effective as part of Operation Warp Speed.

CNN, which has spent the past four years constantly attacking the president and downplaying any of his accomplishments, struck a different tone amid the latest Moderna development.

“This is an unmitigated success and we should acknowledge that,” CNN anchor Jake Tapper declared. “The Moderna vaccine was done with funds from Operation Warp Speed… and I think it’s important that people working so hard… get credit for this. And President Trump was the one who okayed it.”

CNN Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta agreed, saying he “couldn’t believe” the pace between the discovery of the genetic sequence of COVID-19 back in January and the first vaccine trials that began in March.

It usually takes “years to really get these vaccines approved. It will be done within a year, so that is worth celebrating and now we have some early data to be very optimistic about,” Gupta said.

Tapper added, “All of the scientists, everyone behind this all the way up to President Trump and Vice President Pence, congratulations on this great accomplishment.”

