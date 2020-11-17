https://www.oann.com/exclusive-opec-panel-sees-weaker-oil-demand-in-2021-document/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=exclusive-opec-panel-sees-weaker-oil-demand-in-2021-document

November 17, 2020

By Rania El Gamal

DUBAI (Reuters) – OPEC and its allies have revised oil demand scenarios for 2021 with demand seen weaker than previously anticipated, a confidential document seen by Reuters shows, supporting the case for a tighter supply policy next year.

“For 2021, oil demand is expected to grow by 6.2 million barrels per day, year on year, representing a downward revision of 0.3 million barrels per day compared to last month’s assessment,” the report by a panel of officials from OPEC+ producers, called the Joint Technical Committee (JTC), said.

