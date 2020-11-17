https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/fauci-declares-you-will-still-need-to-wear-masks-after-vaccine/
“I would recommend to people to not to abandon all public health measures just because you’ve been vaccinated,” the 81-year-old immunologist said. “Because even though for the general population it might be 90 to 95 percent effective, you don’t necessarily know for you how effective it is.”