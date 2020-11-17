https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/17/fbi-releases-very-heavily-redacted-summary-of-its-2017-interview-with-christopher-steele/

We learned from NBC News that master spy Christopher Steele was nicknamed James Bond. We’ve also learned that the author of the famous Steele dossier used as his sub-source a man who was a suspected Russian spy passing along misinformation from the Kremlin.

The FBI interviewed Steele in 2017, and Sean Davis of The Federalist tells us that thanks to a FOIA request, we now have the redacted summary of the interview. And by redacted, we mean redacted.

After years of FOIA litigation, the FBI finally released the 2017 FBI interview summary of Russian collusion hoaxer and Clinton campaign sub-contractor Christopher Steele. With the exception of the first paragraph on the first page, the entire 26-page document is redacted. pic.twitter.com/dUDVLcBMEh — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) November 17, 2020

Looks super helpful 🙄 — Verdenco (@Verdenco) November 17, 2020

Pretty sure the FBI is the problem. If you can’t release unredacted information that has zero to do with an ongoing investigation or national security, then you are doing something wrong, immoral, and unethical that you want to hide. — James Belveal (@Belv2998) November 17, 2020

You should see the Mueller grand jury redactions – whoo boy they covered their ass there too.

And all of it out of Barr’s DOJ, so what does that tell ya’.

I would wager we’ll see unredacted versions of both in early ‘21.

Can’t wait. — EG Jacobs (@ejwin44) November 18, 2020

What a joke. — Grace, culture war refugee (@graceisforyou) November 17, 2020

We’ve been played for fools and now it’s too late to correct peacefully — BigTJ (@BigTJayT) November 17, 2020

They’re just laughing out in the open at us. I always had such respect for the FBI. — Gracy (@Gracy10164) November 17, 2020

That seems…insufficient. — SmallDogNYY (@DogNyy) November 18, 2020

It’s um… for national security reasons. Sure, that’s the ticket. — NewMoonBat (@NewMoonBat) November 18, 2020

It really does not inspire a lot of confidence in the FBI when they interviewed Steele and couldn’t immediately determine that he was full of shit. They interviewed him for 2 days and still couldn’t figure it out? Hmm. — Peter North (@PeterNo53259503) November 17, 2020

A giant middle finger. How gracious of them. — Mr. Furley (@TiberiusJackso2) November 17, 2020

Boy do they ever go out of their way to make themselves look corrupt. Has anyone ever instructed these people on “optics”??? — Mike Trentscotter (@trentscotter) November 17, 2020

Sounds about right.

Our FBI is worthless. — President Elect – Ohio Guy. (@thekinner) November 17, 2020

Is it just me or is the so called deep state pretty much a given at this point? — Unforgiven (@Unforgi15800390) November 17, 2020

I guess they think that’s… cute or something? — stillstanding626 (@Stilllstndng) November 18, 2020

Trump should order the release of an unredacted version before leaving office. This and many other documents. — icaredou (@GPN48236) November 18, 2020

Absolutely.

I would say “unbelievable” but it’s totally believable. Expected even. — American Nurse (@RNforAmerica) November 17, 2020

We really need to have a better process for this. Only reason for redactions of this magnitude is to protect people in power who likely did something wrong. It’s “We the people,” so this is our information… — Bassets For Trump 🇺🇸🇳🇮 (@BassetsforTrump) November 17, 2020

All of the alphabet agencies are compromised. Time to rethink their existence. — President-Elect Nightshade, MD (@Grace57656404) November 17, 2020

The Former Bureau of Investigation should be disbanded. — Bob Gauger (@bob_gauger) November 18, 2020

FBI and CIA have done more to harm America than any foreign actors or countries. — 🇺🇸John Gaulin🇺🇸 (@jg_gaulin) November 18, 2020

Good to see the FBI weeding political bias out of the agency to earn back our trust🙄 — Marie Levasseur (@ShootBarnie) November 18, 2020

So transparent. — SwampStompeґ ™ (@swamstompr) November 17, 2020

We thought President Trump was going to declassify everything … but that was just a tweet, apparently.

