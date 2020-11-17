https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/11/17/fbi-releases-very-heavily-redacted-summary-of-its-2017-interview-with-christopher-steele/

We learned from NBC News that master spy Christopher Steele was nicknamed James Bond. We’ve also learned that the author of the famous Steele dossier used as his sub-source a man who was a suspected Russian spy passing along misinformation from the Kremlin.

The FBI interviewed Steele in 2017, and Sean Davis of The Federalist tells us that thanks to a FOIA request, we now have the redacted summary of the interview. And by redacted, we mean redacted.

Absolutely.

We thought President Trump was going to declassify everything … but that was just a tweet, apparently.

Related:

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...