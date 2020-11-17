https://www.zerohedge.com/political/12-reasons-why-trumps-lawyers-are-absolutely-convinced-he-will-win-election

Update (1350ET) : Trey Trainor, head of the Federal Election Commission (FEC), said in a tweet Tuesday that he believes Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell’s claim of widespread election fraud.

Powell, a former federal prosecutor, recently claimed the president’s legal team has been receiving a deluge of evidence concerning voter fraud and other irregularities, telling Fox Business that she has enough proof to launch a widespread criminal investigation and that, “we’re getting ready to overturn election results in multiple states.”

While she declined to detail what evidence she may have in her possession, she insisted, “I don’t make comments without having the evidence to back it up.”

The Epoch Times’ Tom Ozimek reports that Trainor, in his tweet, called Powell “forthright and honest in every case she’s ever taken on,” adding that, “if she says there is rampant voter fraud in #Election2020, I believe her.”

Meanwhile, Trump campaign adviser Corey Lewandowski told “The Water Cooler” podcast that he, too, believes Powell’s claim of having evidence of systemic election fraud.

Lewandowski, speaking to podcast host David Brody, called Powell a “dogged professional attorney” and said that “if she says she has that evidence, I have no reason to doubt her at all.”

“It’s going to be time to start to present that evidence and present it to a court of law,” he added.

Powell’s claim centers on the notion that elections software switched “millions of votes” from President Donald Trump to Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. She said a whistleblower has come forward alleging that the voting software was designed to “rig elections.”

“He saw it happen in other countries,” she said, apparently referring to election hardware and software by Dominion Voting Systems and Smartmatic, or perhaps other software and machines.

Here is Sidney Powell appearing with Lou Dobbs to discuss the affidavit delivered to her showing how SmartMatic software was designed to manipulate election outcomes…

* * *

Update (1235ET) : Giuliani has been admitted:

.⁦@RudyGiuliani⁩ has been admitted to the US District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania Pro Hac Vice. pic.twitter.com/nJxe9WLu0t — Boris Epshteyn (@BorisEP) November 17, 2020

* * *

Update (1200ET) : Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, formally told a federal court that he will represent the Trump campaign in its long shot case to block Pennsylvania from certifying votes. The case and whether it should be dismissed will be argued in federal court this afternoon.

As CNN reports, it’s not known yet if Giuliani himself will argue the case, or if he will leave that to central Pennsylvania lawyer Marc Scaringi, who also joined the legal effort at the last minute.

The move came after several lawyers withdrew from representing the Trump campaign in the case, which has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

Full Petition below:

* * *

As Michael Snyder, via The End of The American Dream, detailed earlier, we are about to witness the most high stakes court battle in the history of the United States. Yes, the outcome will determine whether Donald Trump or Joe Biden wins the presidency, but even more importantly the integrity of America’s elections is about to be put on trial. If fraud can be proven, extremely expensive voting machines will have to be destroyed all over the nation and the way that we run our elections will need to be completely reconfigured. But if fraud is not proven, our elections will continue to be run the same way and nobody will ever dare challenge them again. Literally, this is the moment when we determine if there will be fair elections in the United States for the foreseeable future.

So to say that the stakes are very high is actually quite an understatement.

Of course in the short-term the implications of this court battle for our country will be enormous. If Biden wins the presidency, tens of millions of conservatives will completely lose faith in the system and many of them will never vote again.

But if Trump wins the presidency, tens of millions of liberals will completely lose faith in the system, and we will witness civil unrest in the streets on a scale that we have never seen before.

Take a moment and imagine how much fury there will be on the left if the election is flipped now. When Biden won, they celebrated wildly in the streets, but if Trump ends up in the White House for a second term they will be like extremely angry toddlers that have just had their favorite new toy taken away.

At this point, most on the left assume that they have the election in the bag and that there is no way that Trump could possibly win.

But with each passing day, more evidence of election fraud continues to emerge.

We know that dead people voted, we know that people that moved out of key swing states voted in those elections anyway, and we know that mail-in ballots were stolen and sent in.

There are also sworn affidavits from witnesses that saw ballots being brought in the back door of polling locations and from witnesses that saw the same ballots being counted over and over.

But the key to this entire court battle is going to come down to the voting machines.

In particular, the heart of the case to prove fraud is going to involve machines and software provided by a Canadian company called Dominion Voting Systems.

Today, machines and software provided by Dominion Voting Systems are used in 28 different states.

According to their official website, the critical swing states of Pennsylvania, Michigan, Wisconsin, Georgia, Arizona and Nevada are all customers.

Trump attorney Sidney Powell says that she has uncovered evidence that indicates a computer algorithm was used to flip votes from Trump to Biden, and that this completely changed the outcome of the election.

This is a very, very serious allegation to make, and no experienced lawyer would make it lightly. Sidney Powell has put her entire reputation on the line in this battle, and she has a history of taking on huge battles and winning. The following comes from John Nolte…

Sidney Powell is no joke. She served as a federal prosecutor for ten years and earned a national reputation as the attorney who swooped in, convinced Ret. Gen. Michael Flynn to withdraw his guilty pleas, and successfully pressured the Justice Department to drop its charges. She was a stalwart and regular presence in exposing the Russia Collusion Hoax, and by my count, everything she said was going to happen did happen.

But of course this is the biggest battle that Powell has ever faced by far.

Either she will win and become a legend, or she will lose and her reputation will be completely and utterly destroyed.

The stakes could not be much higher for her personally, but she seems quite confident of victory.

In fact, here are 12 quotes from Powell that show why she is so convinced that Trump will end up in the White House for a second term…

#1 Powell: “There has been a massive and coordinated effort to steal this election from we the people of the United States of America, to delegitimize and destroy votes for Donald Trump, to manufacture votes for Joe Biden.” #2 Powell: “First of all, I never say anything I can’t prove… and President Trump won by not just hundreds of thousands of votes, but by millions of votes that were shifted by this software that was designed expressly for that purpose. We have sworn witness testimony of why the software was designed. It was designed to rig elections.” #3 Powell: “They also used an algorithm to calculate the votes they would need to flip, and they used computers to flip those votes from…Trump to Biden.” #4 Powell: “They had the algorithms. They had the paper ballots waiting to be inserted if and when needed. And notably, President Trump’s vote in the blue states went up enormously. That’s when they had to stop the vote count. They had to go in and replace votes for Biden and take away Trump votes.” #5 Powell: “They can watch the voting real time. They can run a computer algorithm on it as needed to either flip votes, take votes out or alter the votes to make a candidate win… It’s massive criminal voter fraud, writ large across at least 29 states… It’s obvious the algorithm and the statistics that our experts are tracking out are batches of votes and when the votes changed. It’s going to blow the mind of everyone in this country when we can get it all together and can explain it with the affidavits and the experts that have come forward.” #6 Powell: “Even their own manual explains how votes can be wiped away. They can put — it’s like drag-and-drop — Trump votes to a separate folder and then delete that folder.” #7 Powell: “In fact, we have got math in Michigan and Pennsylvania, I think it is, that, all of a sudden, hundreds of thousands of votes at a 67 percent ratio for Biden, 23 percent for Trump were uploaded multiple times into the system.” #8 Powell: “They did this on purpose, it was calculated, they’ve done it before. We have evidence from 2016 in California, we have so much evidence I feel like it’s coming in through a firehose.” #9 Powell: “It’s absolutely brazen how people bought the system, and why they bought the system.” #10 Powell: “In fact, every state that bought Dominion, for sure, should have a criminal investigation or at least a serious investigation of the federal — of the officers in the states who bought the software. We have even got evidence of some kickbacks, essentially.” #11 Powell: “…aware of substantial sums of money being given to family members of state officials who bought this software.” #12 Powell: “We’re getting ready to overturn election results in multiple states.”

We already know that there were “glitches” with Dominion voting machines in certain areas, and we also know that there was an “emergency upload” to their voting machines the night before the election…

While the source of the ‘glitch’ is still under investigation, one state ballot supervisor, Marcia Ridley, initially told POLITICO on Nov. 3 that Dominion, which prepares the poll books for counties before elections, “uploaded something last night, which is not normal, and it caused a glitch.” That reported incident prevented staff from programming the voter smart cards for the voting machines. Ridley continued, “That is something that they don’t ever do. I’ve never seen them update anything the day before the election.”

Just because there was an emergency patch the night before the election does not prove anything, but it does seem suspicious.

And it is also being reported that Dominion Voting Systems Security Chief Eric Coomer claimed that he personally made certain that Trump was not going to win the election…

In a stunning interview conducted by Michelle Malkin, Joe Oltmann, FEC (Faith Education Commerce) United founder, reveals how he infiltrated Antifa and how during a conversation with Antifa members, he discovered “Eric from Dominion” was allegedly part of the chat during the week of September 27, 2020. Oltmann explained that “Eric” was telling the Antifa members they needed to “keep up the pressure.” When one of the caller’s asked, “Who’s Eric?” someone answered, “Eric, he’s the Dominion guy.” Oltmann said that as the conversation continued, someone asked, “What are we gonna do if F*cking Trump wins?” Oltmann paraphrased how Eric (the Dominion guy) responded, “Don’t worry about the election, Trump’s not gonna win. I made ******* sure of that!”

In the end, we will see what can be proven in court and what can’t be proven.

Apparently some big legal moves are about to be made, and I wouldn’t bet against Sidney Powell.

If Powell can pull this off, it will be the most shocking legal victory in the history of U.S. politics, and it will turn our country completely upside down.

* * *

