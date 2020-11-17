https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/17/federal-judge-in-pennsylvania-refuses-to-delay-todays-hearing-after-the-trump-campaigns-lawyers-withdrew-from-the-case/

Lawyers for the Trump campaign’s federal lawsuit looking to prevent Pennsylvania from certifying the vote abruptly withdrew from the case Monday afternoon:

New: All three attorneys representing the Trump campaign in its federal lawsuit in Pennsylvania have filed to withdraw from the case. A filing says attorney Marc A. Scaringi will now represent the campaign. — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) November 16, 2020

The hearing is set for today:

New: The night before the hearing in Pennsylvania election lawsuit, Trump campaign lawyers withdraw from the case:https://t.co/nRXJQ9Eewj pic.twitter.com/elYhCJntFX — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) November 16, 2020

Marc Scaringi, the new lawyer, “mainly practices business law” and has a radio show:

President Trump’s new layer, who in addition to hosting a radio show and writing a column mainly practices business law according to his firm bio, joined the case today. pic.twitter.com/iQ25v23TNS — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 17, 2020

He told listeners that the president’s lawsuits “don’t seem to have much evidence”:

Trump’s latest lawyer told listeners of his radio show Nov. 7 “in my opinion there really are no bombshells that are about to drop that will derail a Biden presidency, including the lawsuits” and suggested Trump’s suits “don’t seem to have much evidence.” https://t.co/qGUt3Afssv — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 17, 2020

And there’s a post on his website calling Joe Biden the winner of the race:

A blog post on the website of the Trump campaign’s new attorney in Pennsylvania, Marc Scaringi, calls Joe Biden President-Elect and states: “Joe Biden has successfully claimed the role of the 46th president of the United States.” https://t.co/xV3KMSehuP — Jon Swaine (@jonswaine) November 16, 2020

The Trump campaign’s request for a delay of today’s hearing was denied:

A federal judge won’t delay tomorrow’s hearing on President Trump’s lawsuit to overturn the election he lost i n Pennsylvania because most of his lawyers quit. His remaining lawyer – who’s also a radio host – will have to go it alone and is “expected to be prepared.” pic.twitter.com/MAXCWjhDyV — Brad Heath (@bradheath) November 17, 2020

Trump campaign legal adviser Jenna Ellis responded to the news, saying “Any substitutions or additions of local counsel are consistent with routine managing of complex litigation”:

The President announced Saturday that he has asked Mayor @RudyGiuliani to lead his national legal team, along with local counsel in each state. Any substitutions or additions of local counsel are consistent with routine managing of complex litigation. https://t.co/lC3RRb3aGV — Jenna Ellis (@JennaEllisEsq) November 17, 2020

