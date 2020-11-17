https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/matt-margolis/2020/11/17/flashback-univ-of-michigan-computer-scientist-warned-about-voting-machine-vulnerabilities-in-2018-n1153707

While the mainstream media is working overtime to counter the Trump campaign’s allegations of voter fraud in the 2020 election, an opinion video posted at the New York Times acknowledged how easy it would be to hack a computerized voting machine.

In April 2018, the Times published an opinion video featuring J. Alex Halderman, a University of Michigan computer scientist, demonstrating how easy it would rig a voting machine to a group of students.

In the video, Halderman demonstrates how voting machines are “dangerous” and “obsolete” by holding a mock election with University of Michigan students. Halderman had previously testified before Congress, warning that computerized voting is “vulnerable to sabotage” and “cyberattacks that could change votes.”

“I’m here to tell you that the electronic voting machines Americans got to solve the problem of voting integrity, they turned out to be an awful idea,” Halderman says in the video. “That’s because people like me can hack them, all too easily.”

Halderman set up an election with various computer voting machines, asking students to vote between the University of Michigan and their arch-rival, Ohio State University.

Ohio State ultimately “won” the election because Halderman had already hacked the machine to silently switch the votes.

In 2008, Fox News reported on a professor from Princeton University who was able to hack a voting machine in seven minutes.

Naturally, now that Biden appears to have won the 2020 election, all this talk about fraud and switching votes is getting quickly dismissed by the media. This is why Trump can’t give up this fight. If this election was stolen, we need to know.

_____

