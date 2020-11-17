https://www.wdsu.com/article/no-parades-allowed-during-mardi-gras-2021-in-new-orleans-per-citys-website/34700316#

It is official: There will be no Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans in 2021, according to the city’s website. Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office posted a link to Frequently Asked Questions for Mardi Gras 2021. In the guide under the parades section, the city confirms no parades will roll due to the coronavirus pandemic. “Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus.” Read the full guide here.

It is official: There will be no Mardi Gras parades in New Orleans in 2021, according to the city’s website.

Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s office posted a link to Frequently Asked Questions for Mardi Gras 2021.

Advertisement

In the guide under the parades section, the city confirms no parades will roll due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus.”

This content is imported from Instagram. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.

Read the full guide here.