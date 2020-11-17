https://www.oann.com/gamestop-investor-ryan-cohen-urges-strategic-review/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=gamestop-investor-ryan-cohen-urges-strategic-review

FILE PHOTO: A GameStop Inc. store is shown in Encinitas, California, U.S., May 24, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Blake

November 17, 2020

(Reuters) – One of GameStop Corp’s <GME.N> largest shareholders, Ryan Cohen, in a letter on Monday urged the videogame retailer to immediately conduct a strategic review of its business.

“GameStop needs to evolve into a technology company that delights gamers and delivers exceptional digital experiences – not remain a video game retailer that overprioritizes its brick-and-mortar footprint and stumbles around the online ecosystem,” Cohen said in a letter https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1326380/000101359420000821/rc13da3-111620.pdf addressed to the company’s board.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

