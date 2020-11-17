https://thehill.com/homenews/state-watch/526395-georgia-elections-chief-says-trump-depressed-gop-vote-cost-himself-state

Georgia’s Republican secretary of state said Tuesday that President TrumpDonald John TrumpTucker Carlson assures viewers his show ‘not going anywhere’ following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: ‘I don’t need your instruction’ MORE’s attacks on the integrity of mail-in voting contributed to his loss in the Peach State.

“Twenty-four thousand people did not vote in the fall; either they did not vote absentee because they were told by the president ‘don’t vote absentee, it’s not secure,’” Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger (R) said in an interview with WSB-TV, an Atlanta-area ABC affiliate. “But then they did not come out and vote in person. He would have won by 10,000 votes. He actually depressed, suppressed his own voting base.”

Raffensperger has become a target of President Trump and his allies since the state was projected for President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTucker Carlson assures viewers his show ‘not going anywhere’ following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: ‘I don’t need your instruction’ MORE. Sens. Kelly Loeffler Kelly LoefflerGeorgia secretary of state says Graham, other Republicans have pressured him to toss legal ballots Pence to campaign in Georgia with Loeffler and Perdue on Friday Karl Rove overseeing Republican financial effort to hold Georgia Senate seats MORE (R) and David Perdue David PerdueGeorgia’s elections chief caught in GOP crosshairs Loeffler and Warnock agree to December debate Kyle Kulinski: Joe Biden will immediately sign executive orders to reverse Trump’s actions MORE (R), both of whom face a January runoff for their seats, called for his resignation following the election.

Raffensperger said earlier this week that Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamGraham denies pressuring top Georgia election official to throw out some ballots Georgia secretary of state says Graham, other Republicans have pressured him to toss legal ballots The Hill’s 12:30 Report – Presented by Capital One – World reacts to news of second COVID-19 vaccine with 90 percent efficacy MORE (R-S.C.) also personally pressured him to exclude some mail-in ballots during a mandatory recount. Graham has denied the claim and said “if he feels threatened by that conversation, he’s got a problem.”

Earlier Tuesday, Raffensperger announced the state had completed an audit of its voting machines and found no evidence of malfeasance. Trump has repeatedly promoted baseless conspiracy theories about Dominion Voting Systems, which is used in elections in the Peach State.

“We are glad but not surprised that the audit of the state’s voting machines was an unqualified success,” Raffensperger said in a statement.

President-elect Joe Biden is the first Democrat to win the state since the 1990s.

