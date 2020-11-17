https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/georgia-finds-2600-uncounted-votes/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — ATLANTA — A hand recount of the presidential race in Georgia’s closely watched election audit has turned up 2,600 previously uncounted votes in one county.

“The reason you do an audit is to find this kind of thing,” Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the new election system for the secretary of state’s office, said Monday night.

President Trump could see a gain of about 800 net votes from the newly discovered ballots in Floyd County.

