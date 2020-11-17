https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/georgia-election-machines-voting/2020/11/17/id/997492

An audit of a random sample of voting machines in Georgia has found “no evidence” of them being tampered with, the state’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said in a release Tuesday.

“We are glad but not surprised that the audit of the state’s voting machines was an unqualified success,” Raffensperger said in the release. “Election security has been a top priority since day one of my administration. We have partnered with the Department of Homeland Security, the Georgia Cyber Center, Georgia Tech security experts, and wide range of other election security experts around the state and country so Georgia voters can be confident that their vote is safe and secure.”

The audit was ordered last week by Raffensperger and conducted by Pro V&V, based in Huntsville, Alabama. It is a U.S. Election Assistance Commission-certified Voting System Test Laboratory (VSTL), the secretary of state’s office said.

It came following accusations of fraud and other abnormalities in the Georgia elections results after President Donald Trump had a substantial lead on election night but eventually was overtaken by Joe Biden, who leads by about 14,000 votes out of nearly 5 million cast, according to The Associated Press.

Georgia is in the midst of a hand recount, which Raffensperger said he expected to last until Nov. 20.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

