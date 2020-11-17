http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/nUfxLpUgza8/

Liberal Hollywood continues to bear down on Georgia’s runoff elections with the gale-force winds of its messaging machine, hoping to sweep Democratic Senate challengers Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock into office. The latest effort is a new viral ad from novelist-screenwriter Don Winslow and actor Jeff Daniels that equates the two candidates to Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. and Martin Luther King Jr., respectively.

“America Needs Georgia” is a two-minute commercial featuring the song “I Am America” by Jeff Daniels and Detroit blues singer Thornetta Davis. The ad equates the Black Lives Matter movement with the Civil Rights movement of the 1960’s, while painting incumbent Republican Sens. David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler as followers of President Donald Trump.

“Georgia has suffered under Trump, Loeffler, and Perdue,” the ad says. “But Georgia will overcome. The Republicans have more money. We have you.”

Watch below:

The ad juxtaposes images of RFK and Jon Ossoff in what appears to be an effort to highlight the candidate’s youthfulness and telegenic qualities. It also equates Martin Luther King, Jr. to Raphael Warnock, playing up the latter’s faith as a reverend.

Celebrities including activist Alyssa Milano and comedian-actor Patton Oswalt have promoted the ad since it went live late Monday, helping it reach 2.7 million views in less than a day.

Georgia on our minds. We need you, Georgia. You have another important election coming up. Register to vote and request your absentee ballot here: https://t.co/qgbBaJyOJz#AmericaNeedsGeorgia pic.twitter.com/2EhqFmlBlh — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) November 17, 2020

Please please PLEASE Georgia vote for @ossoff. Thank you. https://t.co/0hxdA4OCHd — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 17, 2020

The January 5 runoffs in Georgia are among the most hotly contested in the country, since they could tip the balance of the Senate in favor of Democrats.

Don Winslow has created as series of viral commercials pushing Democratic candidates in battleground states. He previously teamed up with Daniels on an ad targeting Michigan voters, and worked with Bruce Springsteen on one for Pennsylvania.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

