President TrumpDonald John TrumpTucker Carlson assures viewers his show ‘not going anywhere’ following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: ‘I don’t need your instruction’ MORE‘s personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiGOP shows limited appetite for pursuing Biden probes Giuliani: Trump was being ‘sarcastic’ with tweet saying Biden won Sunday shows preview: Biden team gears up for transition, Trump legal battles continue and pandemic rages on MORE on Tuesday filed an application to formally appear in federal court in Pennsylvania on behalf of the president’s campaign in a case seeking to stop the commonwealth from certifying its election results.

President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTucker Carlson assures viewers his show ‘not going anywhere’ following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: ‘I don’t need your instruction’ MORE was projected to win the Keystone state over a week ago, with the victory pushing him over the edge to win 270 Electoral College votes.

Giuliani, who has been recently spearheading Trump’s effort to challenge the results of the presidential election, made the application Tuesday morning just hours before a telephone hearing was scheduled in the case.

The move came after several lawyers withdrew from representing the Trump campaign in the case, which has been filed in the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Pennsylvania.

The law firm Porter Wright Morris & Arthur withdrew from the case late last Thursday, following a New York Times report about internal tensions at the firm related to its representation of the Trump campaign.

On Monday evening, three more attorneys withdrew from representing the Trump campaign in the case, and Marc Scaringi, an attorney based in Harrisburg, Pa., is now representing the campaign.

The hearing for the case is slated for Tuesday afternoon at 1:30 p.m., and will be conducted by phone.

Following his application, the judge overseeing the case instructed Giuliani to register as an e-filer with the court as soon as possible.

Giuliani has been one of Trump’s more vocal allies in his effort to challenge the election that was called for Biden. Giuliani has publicly made claims about voter fraud without evidence.

Lawyers for the campaign filed the lawsuit last week against Pennsylvania Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, and several counties, alleging that the commonwealth set up an illegal system in which voters were held to different standards depending on how they cast their ballots.

The campaign filed an amended complaint on Sunday removing one of its key requests, with the campaign seeking to block Pennsylvania from certifying its election results until the suit plays out.

Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) has dismissed the lawsuit as “meritless” and election law experts have doubted that it will ultimately be successful.

The campaign has filed lawsuits in a number of states in an effort to challenge the election results but the efforts have fallen far short of their goal and failed to unearth credible evidence of widespread voter fraud.

Still, Trump himself has continued to make unsubstantiated assertions about systematic fraud in the electoral process and refused to concede to Biden.

Biden defeated Trump in battleground states that the president won in 2016, including Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

Trump confirmed over the weekend that Giuliani, who was at the center of controversy that led to the president’s impeachment, would spearhead the legal push. Others involved include Jenna Ellis, his campaign’s senior legal adviser, and Sidney Powell, a lawyer and commentator who is a frequent presence on Fox News.

