https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/good-luck-enforcing-pennsylvania-mandating-people-wear-masks-inside-homes/

Pennsylvania’s Democrat Governor Tom Wolf has announced new COVID restrictions, including ordering people to wear masks inside their own homes.

Additionally, anyone who visits PA from another state must get tested within 72 hours before entering the state or quarantine for 14 days. Residents who traveled to other states must follow same rules when coming home.

There will be an exemption for those who commute to and from another state for work or medical treatment.

Pennsylvanians who have guests over their own homes will be required to wear masks.

▪️ Strengthening masking order. Masks are still required. Indoors: masks now required anytime you’re with people outside of your household, even if you’re socially distant. Applies to all indoor facilities + if you have people in your home not part of your household — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) November 17, 2020

"Strengthening masking order. Masks are still required. Indoors: masks now required anytime you're with people outside of your household, even if you're socially distant. Applies to all indoor facilities + if you have people in your home not part of your household," the PA Department of Health tweeted on Tuesday.

The state already has a mask order for when you leave your home, and occupancy limits on bars and restaurants.

Philadelphia has gone even further, announcing on Monday that they are banning indoor gatherings and dining as well as closing casinos, gyms, museums and libraries.

A judge ruled Wolf’s previous shutdown unconstitutional.

