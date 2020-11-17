https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/house-gop-leaders-republicans/2020/11/17/id/997515

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., two of President Donald Trump’s closest allies on Capitol Hill, easily held onto their posts Tuesday in internal party races after a strong Election Day showing by House Republicans in which they cut into the Democrats’ majority, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., also kept her role as chairwoman of the House GOP conference, despite opposition from some Republicans over her disagreements with Trump on foreign policy and the handling of the coronavirus crisis.

GOP lawmakers told the Journal that talk about replacing her faded due to concerns about getting rid of the only woman in the House Republican leadership.

The surprisingly positive Republican results on Election Day helped solidify backing for Rep. Tom Emmer, R-Minn., who was reelected Tuesday for another term as chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee, the party’s campaign arm.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., explained, “Republicans can taste the majority, and we’re so certain of getting the majority back [in 2022], we’re going to keep the team that got us to where we are.”

Banks is running unopposed to become chairman next year of the Republican Study Committee, which make policy proposals in an attempt to influence legislation.

McCarthy said at a press conference he is confident Republicans will exert more influence over the chamber during the 117th Congress due to the Democrats’ smaller majority, The Hill reported.

The conference Wednesday is set to vote on rule changes and ratify the House Republican Steering Committee.

