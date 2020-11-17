https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/elections/reps-jordan-and-comer-call-congressional-hearings-about-integrity-2020?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Republican congressmen Jim Jordan of Ohio and James Comer of Kentucky are calling on New York Democratic Reps. Jerrold Nadler and Carolyn Maloney to hold hearings to look into the integrity of the recent election.

“We urge you to immediately convene hearings to examine the integrity of the 2020 election amid troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties,” the Republican legislators wrote in their letter.

“Given your role as leaders of a political party that spent four years baselessly calling into question the legitimacy of the 2016 election with debunked allegations of Russian collusion, you owe it to all Americans to fully examine allegations of actual election errors and misconduct,” they said.

Nadler serves as the chair of the House Judiciary Committee, while Jordan is the ranking member. Maloney serves as the chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, while Comer is the ranking member of that committee.

