https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/gop-senator-chuck-grassley-tests-positive-covid-19/

Chuck Grassley

Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA) on Tuesday announced he tested positive for Covid-19.

Grassley, 87, is the president pro tempore of the Senate which means he is third in the line of presidential succession.

Earlier Tuesday Grassley released a statement on his exposure to Covid-19 and said he would immediately quarantine.

Later Tuesday Grassley said he tested positive for Covid but that he was “feeling good” and will keep up his work from home.

TRENDING: LIVE-STREAM VIDEO… Breaking the Code: Exposing the 2020 Election Fraud with Dr. Shiva Ayyadurai, Joe Hoft and Jim Hoft from Gateway Pundit – Tuesday at 3 PM ET

On Tuesday Grassley broke a 27-year streak of not missing a single vote in the Senate.

I’ve tested positive for coronavirus. I’ll b following my doctors’ orders/CDC guidelines & continue to quarantine. I’m feeling good + will keep up on my work for the ppl of Iowa from home. I appreciate everyone’s well wishes + prayers &look fwd to resuming my normal schedule soon — ChuckGrassley (@ChuckGrassley) November 17, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

