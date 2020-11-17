https://pjmedia.com/news-and-politics/bryan-preston/2020/11/17/gov-andrew-cuomo-gets-a-massive-pay-raise-despite-his-obvious-incompetence-n1154865

New York State has had more than 34,000 COVID deaths to date, more than any other state by some distance. It has the second-highest COVID death rate, though New Jersey’s COVID death rate is still slightly higher. Thousands of New York’s COVID fatalities occurred in nursing homes after Gov. Cuomo forced nursing homes in the state to accept COVID-positive patients, where the deadly virus spread like wildfire among the most vulnerable age group. Cuomo’s order has been directly blamed by many for COVID deaths in nursing homes — as many as 6,300 COVID patients were sent to nursing homes due to Cuomo’s order according to the AP. As of July, the AP reports the order may have been related to as many as 6,400 New York COVID deaths. That was four months ago.

New York State has a whopping $63 billion budget deficit. While the pandemic is to blame for some of that, New York was in dire fiscal straits long before the bat flu struck. Pew found New York to be among the 9 states facing long-term deficits.

The state is hemorrhaging residents and crime is getting out of control in the state’s largest city, New York City.

To be fair, much of the soaring violent crime in NYC and the great exodus can be attributed to Mayor Bill de Blasio’s malevolent incompetence. But Gov. Cuomo’s bail reform puts criminals back on the streets, so he’s not blameless.

Despite his abysmal record in office, Gov. Cuomo is getting a hefty pay raise according to Fox News.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo will still receive a $25,000 pay raise in 2021, despite the state’s $63 billion deficit as a result of revenue losses tied to the coronavirus pandemic. Cuomo’s salary will jump from $225,000 to $250,000 on Jan. 1, 2021, according to a resolution passed by the state Senate and Assembly in 2019, making him the highest-paid governor in the nation.

New York is the nation’s fourth most populous state, after California, Texas, and Florida. As noted above, Fox isn’t entirely accurate regarding the Cuomo deficit. New York was in deficit before the pandemic.

Cuomo was born wealthy and doesn’t need the taxpayers to hand him the $25,000 pay raise — especially with so many of them out of work on Cuomo’s lockdown orders. But as of now he’s taking the money and running anyway.

We’re sure his brother, Chris “Fredo” Cuomo, won’t grill him about it next time the governor appears on CNN to brag about what a fantastic leader he is.

At least Cuomo birthed a monument to his achievements.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

