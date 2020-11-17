https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/guilfoyle-count-legal-votes/2020/11/17/id/997533

President Donald Trump and his reelection campaign team are fighting to honor the voting process and ensure every American’s legal vote is counted, Kimberly Guilfoyle, National Chair of the Trump Victory Finance Committee and senior adviser to the Trump reelection campaign tells Newsmax TV.

“It’s a good day for the American people, for the forgotten men and women who are left behind in war, because President Trump stood for them, and he has stood for every legal valid vote to be counted in this country,” Guilfoyle said Tuesday on “Greg Kelly Reports.”

“America’s always been the shining example, and we’re not going to fail in that regard,” she said. “We’re gonna make sure that everyone understands that we have transparency and honesty and integrity quite frankly in our political process and in our elections for the most important office in this country.”

The campaign is contesting the results in multiple states, alleging irregularities they believe should prevent certification of results. Such a move could, should enough states actually follow through, throw the vote to the House of Representatives, which would favor a Trump victory.

Wayne County, Michigan, on Tuesday deadlocked on certifying it’s votes after they were found to be “out of balance.”

“Today we have taken our case, which is our constitutional right and the president’s right to be able to say let the votes be counted that are legal and valid and let’s toss out the votes that are illegal and invalid, Guilfoyle said. “That should be on everybody’s playlist.”

