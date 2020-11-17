https://www.theblaze.com/glenn-radio/janice-dean-covid-

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean is perhaps even more disgusted with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D) for his coronavirus response than BlazeTV’s Stu Burguiere (read what Stu has to say on the subject here), and for a good reason.

She lost both of her in-laws to COVID-19 in New York’s nursing homes after Gov. Cuomo’s infamous nursing home mandate, which Cuomo has since had scrubbed from the state’s website and blamed everyone from the New York Post to nursing care workers to (every leftist’s favorite scapegoat) President Donald Trump.

Janice joined Glenn and Stu on the “Glenn Beck Radio Program” Tuesday to ask why mainstream media is not holding Gov. Cuomo — who recently published a book about his leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic — accountable?

“I’m vocal because I have not seen the mainstream media ask these questions or demand accountability of their leaders. [Cuomo] really has been ruling with an iron fist, and every time he does get asked a question, he blames everybody else except the person that signed that order,” Janice said.

“In my mind, he’s profiting off the over 30 thousand New Yorkers, including my in-laws, that died by publishing a book on ‘leadership’ of New York,” she added. “His order has helped kill thousands of relatives of New York state. And this is not political, Glenn. This is not about Republican or Democrat. My in-laws were registered Democrats. This is not about politics. This is about accountability for something that went wrong, and it’s because of your [Cuomo’s] leadership that we’re put into this situation.”

Watch the video excerpt from the show below:

Want more from Glenn Beck?

To enjoy more of Glenn’s masterful storytelling, thought-provoking analysis and uncanny ability to make sense of the chaos, subscribe to BlazeTV — the largest multi-platform network of voices who love America, defend the Constitution and live the American dream.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

