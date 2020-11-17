https://www.dailywire.com/news/howard-stern-predicts-rumored-trump-tv-network-will-fail-within-a-year

Earlier this year, on his Sirus XM radio show, Stern went so far as to suggest that Trump hates his supporters.

“One thing Donald loves is celebrities, he loves the famous,” Stern said on Tuesday. “He loves it. He loves to be in the mix.”

“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” Stern continued. “The people who are voting for Trump for the most part… he wouldn’t even let them in a f—ing hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience … I don’t hate Donald. I hate you for voting for him, for not having intelligence.”

In April of this year, Stern also announced that he would be endorsing Joe Biden for president despite his friendship with Trump.

“I am all-in on Joe Biden,” Stern said. “You see the wall that’s right next to you? I’ll vote for the wall over a guy who tells me that I should pour Clorox into my mouth. Listen, I think we are in deep s***. I think we could have been ahead of this curve.”

Stern also once blamed Hillary Clinton’s loss in 2016 on her refusal to be a guest on his show and reach the predominantly male audience that voted for Trump.

“Here is a woman who dedicated her whole life to public service,” Stern told Stephen Colbert in 2019. “What was her life like as a little girl growing up? What was her romance with Bill Clinton? What was she thinking when she was secretary of state? What was she thinking when she was the first lady? Was she saying to herself, ‘I wish I could be president,’ or was she satisfied with that? There were a million questions I could have asked her that I think would have humanized her.”

