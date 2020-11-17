https://noqreport.com/2020/11/17/hypocritical-california-lawmakers-attend-conference-in-maui-while-common-folks-suffer-through-lockdowns/

As California enters “purple” COVID-19 lockdowns, the toughest in the state that includes draconian travel restrictions, many state lawmakers are applying their government privilege to travel to a conference in Maui, Hawaii. It’s the latest in a string of hypocritical moves by both the state legislature and Governor Gavin Newsom’s administration.

Even left-leaning Los Angeles Times had to highlight the boldness of their hypocrisy:

The identity of the attendees at the annual conference is always a touchy subject, with lawmakers often refusing to confirm their attendance until they must report the travel expenses months later. The lawmakers’ decision to fly out of state for the conference drew criticism from Jon Coupal, president of the Howard Jarvis Taxpayers Assn.

“This is ‘do as I say, not as I do,’” Coupal said. “This is one of the reasons there is a complete disconnect between ordinary citizens in California and the political leadership.”

Representatives for some legislators confirmed Monday that the lawmakers they work for are not attending, but others did not respond to a request for comment from The Times. The annual conference has in the past included panel discussions on issues including prisons, biofuel, pollution and transportation, and this year attendees are brainstorming about ways to safely reopen state economies amid the pandemic.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

Last year, lawmakers reported receiving about $3,500 each from the event organizers for expenses to attend. State ethics laws allow legislators to have travel expenses provided by groups if they are speakers at events away from the state.

This has become a common theme in California. Last week, Newsom broke his own restriction rules by attending a public party. He went on to apologize for his “lapse in judgment” but continued to bolster restrictions based on an alleged rise in coronavirus cases.

According to Townhall:

Gov. Gavin Newsom (D-CA) is not doing his part to stop the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. While the governor asks Californians to forgo large gatherings this year, Newsom was spotted at a large birthday celebration in Napa Valley last week.

The San Francisco Chronicle says the governor attended a birthday party for his political advisor at the upscale French Laundry restaurant in Napa Valley. Surely the political advisor took the day off or else he would have advised the governor that violating his own lockdown rules was political suicide (one can only hope).

How long will Democrats be allowed to flaunt their governmental privilege and defy their own rules until mainstream media calls them out. Whether it’s Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi getting her hair done, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer consistently playing coronvirus goddess, or Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s multitude of self-important actions, it seems like the press makes mention and then forgets about it altogether.

If Democratic lawmakers played by the rules they set for the rest of us, perhaps they could have some credibility when they call on people to do their part. But considering how often they act better than the rest of us, it seems fair to assume the people will eventually stand up and tell them where to shove their restrictions.

COVID-19 is not an existential threat. It’s a tool used by leftists to expand authoritarian control. If they truly feared it, they’d play by the rules they set for the people. Instead, they regularly reveal they aren’t really worried about it.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

