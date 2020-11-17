https://hotair.com/archives/jazz-shaw/2020/11/17/immigrant-republican-woman-survivor-socialism-heading-congress/

One of the new freshmen class of GOP women heading to Congress as part of the female Republican surge led by Congresswoman Elise Stefanik, is Victoria Spartz. She’s been declared the winner of the race to represent Indiana’s 5th Congressional District. Ms. Spartz brings with her a life story that’s somewhat unusual in the House of Representatives, but simultaneously typical of so many people who have survived serious challenges to achieve success in the United States. Spartz was born and raised in Ukraine under socialist rule. After meeting her husband on a train in Europe, she came to America and raised a family in the heartland.

This week she went on Fox News to discuss the current trends she’s observing around the country and express her alarm at what she’s seeing. The progressive left’s headlong plunge toward full socialism is frightening to her. In the interview, she recalls how horrid it was to live under socialist rule and now she’s afraid that her past is being revisited in her new home. (Daily Wire)

On Monday, Victoria Spartz, the new GOP congresswoman-elect from Indiana who grew up in Ukraine, gave a blistering attack on socialism while offering a powerful defense of America, stating, “I grew up in socialism. I saw what happens when it runs out of money. And it’s not pretty.” Fox & Friends co-host Ainsley Earhardt prompted Spartz by asking, “What do you think led to so many Republican women winning these House seats?” “If you think about it, my district is really a snapshot of America,” Spartz replied. “We have urban, suburban voters, rural voters. We have a lot of women. And I’m a mother of two daughters. I’m a suburban woman and I think if you look at that I’m really hopeful to see that the majority of people in our country don’t believe in socialist utopic ideas the Democrat party is now promoting. “

Here’s the brief video clip of the interview. Spartz is an inspiring figure.

You can gather the crux of Spartz’s worldview on her campaign website from the four simple words plastered across the top of the home page: Less Government. More Freedom.

She went on to talk about the many wars that have been fought and all of the young men and women who gave their lives to keep us free from socialism, communism and true authoritarian regimes. (As opposed to the accusations of “authoritarianism” being hurled against Republicans in the mainstream media today.) Spartz urges all Americans to be “good students of history.” She reminds us that we can’t let the same thing happen in America that happened in Ukraine, Venezuela and other collapsed societies, saying “we have to be smarter than that.”

Victoria Spartz sounds like she will be an able representative for the Hoosiers who sent her to Washington and a good messenger for the conservative movement. Her story is a compelling one, and a much-needed reminder against complacency in the face of those who would seek to replace individual freedoms and opportunity with heavy-handed government repression and the false promise of a socialist paradise.

If you find Spartz’s personal story compelling, I would suggest you consider picking up a book I received this summer. It’s from Jana Kandlova (a.k.a Jane Benson) and the title is Stalked by Socialism: An Escapeee From Communism Shows How We’re Sliding Into Socialism. She escaped from the communist regime in Czechoslovakia thirty years ago and started a fresh, new life in America, so her story is similar to that of Spartz. And she too fears the erosion of freedom she sees going on all around her.

