A new documentary showing the life of George Soros will be released Friday and purportedly features him breaking his silence on “right-wing conspiracies.”

Soros, a billionaire and philanthropist, has become an infamous person within some conservative groups because of his money ties to far left-leaning organizations.

Throughout the film, Soros is featured in a sit-down interview in which he confronts the “wacky conspiracies,” according to the Daily Beast.

The documentary, titled “Soros,” dives into his life beginning with his Hungarian-born roots and his memory of escaping the Nazis as a child. It also examines his accumulated wealth and his charity called Open Society Foundations.

“The fact that I have become involved in so many different issues, and have taken controversial positions, is now actually working against me,” Soros says in the film.

The director of the film, Jesse Dylan, says the bad depictions of Soros could not be further from the truth.

