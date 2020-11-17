https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/iowa-governor-kim-reynolds-issues-indoor-mask-mandate/

Starting Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 12:01 a.m., all Iowans aged 2 years or older must wear masks when in indoor public spaces. The mask mandate applies only when people are within six feet of others who are not members of their households for 15 minutes.

Indoor gatherings are limited to 15 people while outdoor gatherings are limited to 30 people. Gatherings where the restrictions apply include wedding receptions, family gatherings, conventions, and other nonessential gatherings but do not apply to gatherings that occur during the “ordinary course of business or government.”

Youth and adult group sports and activities are prohibited except for high schools, colleges, and professional sports. High School sports and extracurriculars are limited to two spectators permitted per athlete, performer or competitor. The spectators must wear a mask and maintain 6 feet of distance from other people. Students are permitted to be closer than six feet and are not required to wear masks.

In addition, restaurants and bars, bowling alleys, pool halls, bingo halls, arcades, indoor playgrounds and children’s play centers are closed to in-person services starting at 10 p.m.