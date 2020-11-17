https://noqreport.com/2020/11/17/is-the-trump-attorneys-apparent-strategy-a-smokescreen-hiding-the-real-play/

In Texas Holdem poker, getting an ugly win is better than getting a bad beat. An ugly win is when one bets heavily when they shouldn’t based on the cards they’re holding when they bet, but luck plays out and they beat the odds in the end. A bad beat is being on the losing end of such a play. That appears to be the bet President Trump’s attorneys are making with their current strategy that includes a constitutional crisis and a nation in which half of the people will feel cheated.

But there’s a good chance we’re not seeing the whole picture. Behind the ugly facade of getting good votes thrown out with the bad, could the team be working harder on the technological end rather than the analog side of voter fraud? There are clear indicators that what we’re seeing in court filings is only there to draw attention away from the real play.

Here’s what the forward-facing strategy appears to be. President Trump’s attorneys are claiming that actions by election officials in certain contested areas presented Democrats with too many opportunities to commit voter fraud. They wouldn’t allow Republican observers to participate, making analog voter fraud not only possible but likely in states like Pennsylvania and Michigan. Therefore, the votes must be thrown out completely.

According to Just The News:

The lawyers are prepared to argue that votes that were counted on election night and the day after without GOP observers present in Democrat-led cities should be thrown out because they were tainted by a process that was left open to fraud and abuse and illegally treated voters differently in various jurisdictions. The Trump campaign lawyers have identified 680,000-plus votes in Pennsylvania and about 250,000 in Michigan they believe fall into the category.

Smells like FREEDOM. Order Founders Blend Organic Coffee from Freedom First Coffee. Use “NOQ” as the promo code for 10% off!

To augment the case, the lawyers are securing affidavits and declarations from citizens who allege:

they went to the polls to vote and were told they had already voted when they had not cast ballots they are listed as voting in a state where they did not cast ballots they witnessed fraudulent or improper vote counting activities as observers or election officials extreme statistical anomalies uncovered in a handful of battleground states’ vote totals are prima facie proof of fraudulent or untoward vote collection and counting activities



The request to discount large numbers of votes is a high legal and political hurdle to surmount, but it is not without precedent. In the last year, North Carolina threw out an entire special congressional election in its 9th District after evidence emerged that mail-in ballots were tainted by a ballot harvesting scheme tied to a GOP operative. And in New Jersey, a state judge earlier this year ordered new municipal election in Patterson, N.J., after evidence of ballot fraud emerged.

This strategy is not to “flip” contested states from Joe Biden to President Trump. It’s designed to invalidate enough votes to prevent electors from being selected, thus keeping Biden below the 270 Electoral College threshold. If that sounds ugly, it’s because it is. If it sounds risky, you’re hearing correctly. If the election is essentially voided, it goes to the House of Representatives to select the President and the Senate to select the Vice-President.

Despite the Democrats’ majority in the House, Republicans actually enjoy a slight advantage in this scenario. Every state gets one delegation vote. With more states having a GOP majority than Democrats, conventional wisdom says they would select President Trump. But if this scenario plays out, it is certain Democrats will petition their representatives to “do the right thing” and honor what they believe to be the true will of the people. It will almost certainly lead to more riots and anarchy unlike anything we’ve seen in 2020, which is saying a lot.

The Senate operates differently. Each Senator gets a vote, so control of the Senate based on the Georgia runoff elections will determine who fills the VP slot. Is it possible to have President Biden working with Vice President Pence or President Trump working with Vice President Harris? Yes.

But all of this could be moot. While the bulk of attention on the legal end is focused on filings by Team Trump in Pennsylvania and Michigan, there is another angle that has not really been touched by mainstream media. As we reported shortly after the election, Dominion Voting Systems seems to be at the heart of the technological side of voter fraud. Trump attorneys Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell have been hammering this point, as has famed attorney Lin Wood. It seems possible, almost likely, that all of this talk of throwing out votes based on unequal protection is a feint. The real play could be widespread digital voter fraud.

In that scenario, the attorneys will not have to force the Supreme Court into a judgment call. They’ll be able to demonstrate unambiguous voter fraud on a massive scale. That would be ideal as it would no longer be about throwing out ballots. It would be about counting the ballots properly. From both a public narrative and a legal perspective, forcing hand-recounts and audits rather than tossing ballots altogether is more palatable.

If the President’s attorneys’ apparent strategy plays out, he will likely win with a nation sharply divided. If this is all a distraction and Dominion Voting Systems is the real play, this could be the political gambit of the ages. Either way, President Trump wins if the Supreme Court accepts the Trump team’s arguments.

COVID-19 may take down an independent news outlet

Nobody said running a media site would be easy. We could use some help keeping this site afloat.

Colleagues have called me the worst fundraiser ever. My skills are squarely rooted on the journalistic side of running a news outlet. Paying the bills has never been my forte, but we’ve survived. We have ads on the site that help, but since the site’s inception this has been a labor of love that otherwise doesn’t bring in the level of revenue necessary to justify it.

When I left a nice, corporate career in 2017, I did so knowing I wouldn’t make nearly as much money. But what we do at NOQ Report to deliver the truth and fight the progressive mainstream media narrative that has plagued this nation is too important for me to sacrifice it for the sake of wealth. We know we’ll never make a ton of money this way, and we’re okay with that.

Things have become harder with the coronavirus lockdowns. Both ad money and donations that have kept us afloat for a while have dropped dramatically. We thought we could weather the storm, but the so-called “surge” or “2nd-wave” that mainstream media and Democrats are pushing has put our prospects in jeopardy. In short, we are now in desperate need of financial assistance.

The best way NOQ Report readers can help is to donate. Our Giving Fuel page makes it easy to donate one-time or monthly. Alternatively, you can donate through PayPal as well. We need approximately $11,500 to stay afloat for the rest of 2020, but more would be wonderful and any amount that brings us closer to our goal is greatly appreciated.

The second way to help is to become a partner. We’ve strongly considered seeking angel investors in the past but because we were paying the bills, it didn’t seem necessary. Now, we’re struggling to pay the bills. This shouldn’t be the case as our traffic the last year has been going up dramatically. June, 2018, we had 11,678 visitors. A year later in June, 2019, we were up to 116,194. In June, 2020, we had 614,192. We’re heading in the right direction and we believe we’re ready talk to patriotic investors who want to not only “get in on the action” but more importantly who want to help America hear the truth. Interested investors should contact me directly with the contact button above.

Election year or not, coronavirus lockdowns or not, anarchic riots or not, the need for truthful journalism endures. But in these times, we need as many conservative media voices as possible. Please help keep NOQ Report going.

Join fellow patriots as we form a grassroots movement to advance the cause of conservatism. The coronavirus crisis has prompted many, even some conservatives, to promote authoritarianism. It’s understandable to some extent now, but it must not be allowed to embed itself in American life. We currently have 8000+ patriots with us in a very short time. If you are interested, please join us to receive updates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

