posted by Hannity Staff – 10.22.20

A new segment from an upcoming episode of 60 Minutes was released on social media Thursday afternoon; showing the President exposing host Lesley Stahl’s hostile line-of-questioning and defense of Hunter Biden’s laptop scandal.

“I think it’s one of the biggest scandals I’ve ever seen, and you don’t cover it,” said the President.

“Because it can’t be verified!” claimed Stahl.

“Why do you say that? Of course it can be verified. They found the laptop,” fired-back Trump.

“It can’t be verified!” insisted the 60 Minutes reporter.

“He’s gone into hiding for five days!” added the President on Joe Biden’s absence from the campaign trail.

“Well he’s preparing for your debate!” claimed Stahl.

TRUMP: “What can’t be verified?” STAHL: “The laptop!” TRUMP: “Why do you say that?” STAHL: “Because it can’t be verified.” TRUMP: “The family, on the laptop — He’s gone into hiding for five days.” STAHL: “Well he’s preparing for your debate.” pic.twitter.com/sfOj8AgyMx — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 22, 2020

