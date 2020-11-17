https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/17/its-going-to-get-worse-sweden-bans-gatherings-of-more-than-8-people/

Sweden, which did not impose a lockdown during the first wave of Covid-19 this spring, is now banning gatherings of more than 8 people and the country’s prime minister is telling people, “Don’t go to gyms, don’t go to libraries, don’t host dinners. Cancel”:

Sweden has banned gatherings of more than 8 people as a second wave of coronavirus continues to grow. “Don’t go to gyms, don’t go to libraries, don’t host dinners. Cancel,” Swedish Prime Minister Lofven said. https://t.co/szpGswWwwF pic.twitter.com/GxohtcXUVs — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) November 17, 2020

They’re hoping that restrictions now will save Christmas and New Year’s Eve:

Swedish Interior Minister Mikael Damberg said the new limit on gatherings – far lower the 50 allowed during the spring outbreak – would be in place for four weeks but could be extended to run over the Christmas and New Year holidays. — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) November 17, 2020

In other words, “Sweden abandons the Swedish model”?

Sweden abandons the Swedish model. https://t.co/IbFRyE3s2r — Jeremy PLEASE WEAR MASKS! Konyndyk (@JeremyKonyndyk) November 17, 2020

The prime minister also warned, “it’s going to get worse”:

BREAKING—Sweden 🇸🇪 imposing further bans on public events. Prime Minister: “It’s going to get worse. I’ll say it again. It’s going to get worse. Take responsibility to stop the spread of infection. Don’t have dinners. Don’t have parties. Cancel.” #COVID19 https://t.co/10hxAOd3cp — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) November 16, 2020

And that “this is the new norm”:

Sweden, having refused to lock down, is now bringing in tougher COVID-19 restrictions as cases and deaths soar. ‘This is the new norm,’ the prime minister said. https://t.co/MukASg5fuT — Business Insider (@businessinsider) November 17, 2020

***

