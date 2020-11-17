https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/17/its-going-to-get-worse-sweden-bans-gatherings-of-more-than-8-people/

Sweden, which did not impose a lockdown during the first wave of Covid-19 this spring, is now banning gatherings of more than 8 people and the country’s prime minister is telling people, “Don’t go to gyms, don’t go to libraries, don’t host dinners. Cancel”:

They’re hoping that restrictions now will save Christmas and New Year’s Eve:

In other words, “Sweden abandons the Swedish model”?

The prime minister also warned, “it’s going to get worse”:

And that “this is the new norm”:

***

