“Jeopardy!” fans really want “Reading Rainbow” star Levar Burton to take over Alex Trebek’s role as the host of the show.

A Change.org petition created earlier this week already has over 87,000 signatures, according to Fox News.

Even if nothing comes from it, I can’t tell how much how I appreciate all y’alls love and support! ????????♥️ Petition · Make LeVar Burton the next host of Jeopardy! · https://t.co/60lC1WCD61 https://t.co/QFxedpuWpU — LeVar Burton (@levarburton) November 12, 2020

“LeVar Burton has inspired and shaped the minds of several generations of trivia-loving nerds,” the description of the online petition said. “This petition is to show Sony Pictures Entertainment Inc. and producers Mike Richards and Harry Friedman just how much love the public has for Burton, and how much we’d all love to see him as the next host of ‘Jeopardy!’”

Burton also starred in “Star Trek” and “Roots.” (RELATED: REPORT: George Stephanopoulos Wants To Be The Next Host Of ‘Jeopardy!’)

Honestly, I don’t know if I’m ready to see someone replace Trebek, but Burton might be the best option. He was a great host of “Reading Rainbow” and he seems to be on the same intelligence level as Trebek was.

He’d be a much better host than George Stephanopoulos, that’s a given. Stephanopoulos’ agent reportedly has been lobbying for the ABC correspondent to nab the role, but I’m not sure he’d be a great fit.

Stephanopoulos has not confirmed the reports.

The world is still reeling from Trebek’s death and we might just need some more time before we move on.

Burton has seen the “Jeopardy!” petition and responded on Twitter.

“Of course while I’m flattered by the petition, my thoughts are definitely with Alex Trebeck’s [sic] family and his millions of fans and the devastating loss of this irreplaceable legend,” Burton tweeted.

