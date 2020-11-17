https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/17/joe-biden-has-said-nothing-about-the-violent-attacks-on-trump-supporters/

Former Vice President Joe Biden has yet to condemn the violent attacks on Trump supporters over the weekend in the nation’s capital.

While tens of thousands took to the streets of Washington, D.C. for the “Million MAGA March” on Saturday afternoon to show their support for President Trump and call for voting fraud investigations, counter-protests later in the evening turned violent when leftists wearing Antifa and Black Lives Matter garb verbally and physically assaulted Trump supporters in the streets.

Brutal assault by a violent armed group who was later arrested for assault and illegal weapon (firearms and concealed knives) charges. pic.twitter.com/vuj2Hn6hj5 — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) November 14, 2020

Young couple in DC followed by crowd of BLM-antifa thugs who hit them and throw liquid on them. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Lqo4evvviK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

A family with children are in tears as they are followed and harassed by antifa. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Kb8f2sJ1e5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

BLM-antifa rip and steal American flag from woman trying to leave the #MillionMagaMarch. Video by @RichieMcGinniss. pic.twitter.com/Y8nJCkIjth — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

While Biden had ample opportunity and time on the Monday following the violence, he did not acknowledge nor condemn the politically-motivated attacks against the Trump supporters, young and old, who were peacefully protesting or simply walking back to their hotels when they were assaulted.

Biden interacted with reporters on Monday, but none of their questions touched on the weekend’s incidents and the political intimidation exercised by violent people on the left.

Biden took about 12 questions from reporters today. Not one was about the violence against Trump supporters in the streets of DC. No one asked him to condemn it. If Biden supporters were attacked, the only questions to Trump would be about violence, demanding that he condemn it. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) November 16, 2020

First 5 questions for Biden, 4 focused on Trump. Non-Trump question was about an executive order relieving student debt. Biden occasionally looked at notes during some answers. Reporters stepped up to a microphone in a pre-determined order, they weren’t randomly called upon. — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 16, 2020

Trump quickly denounced the attacks on Twitter, saying that the onslaughts were committed by “radical left Antifa scum.”

“Radical Left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99% of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job!” he wrote.

Radical Left ANTIFA SCUM was easily rebuffed today by the big D.C. MAGA Rally crowd, only to return at night, after 99% of the crowd had left, to assault elderly people and families. Police got there, but late. Mayor is not doing her job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 15, 2020

Earlier in the election cycle, Democrats and the media heavily criticized Trump for what they claim to be him refusing to denounce white supremacy on the first presidential debate stage.

Debate moderator Chris Wallace asked if the president was “willing tonight to condemn white supremacists and militia groups?” Trump immediately replied, “Sure.”

While Trump has very early stated his opposition to white supremacy and hate groups that perpetrate it in the past as well as on the debate stage, headlines following the first debate misconstrued the issue and reporters assailed the president and his staff for days with similar questions, insinuating that the administration willingly promotes racism.

