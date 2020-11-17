https://hannity.com/media-room/livid-from-ny-alec-baldwin-says-bury-trump-in-a-nazi-graveyard-and-put-a-swastika-on-his-grave/

BALDWIN GOES BUST: The ‘Alec Baldwin Show’ Bumped After Ratings Disaster

posted by Hannity Staff – 11.07.18

Alec Baldwin’s new talk show was abruptly “bumped” from its Sunday night schedule after dismal ratings this week; dropping to Saturday nights in December as ABC struggles to stem the flow of viewers.

“ABC’s patience with The Alec Baldwin Show has ended,” writes the Hollywood Reporter. “The network has pulled its remaining episodes of the pretaped talk show from its home on Sundays at 10 p.m., effective Nov. 18. Unaired new episodes of the series, hosted by Baldwin, will resume airing on in its new time slot on Saturdays, starting Dec. 8 at 10 p.m. Production on all the remaining episodes has already been completed.”

The Sunday night slot will be filled with repeat episodes of ‘Shark Tank.’

Baldwin made national headlines just days ago when he was arrested in New York City after allegedly assaulting another person.

The incident is centered around a parking-space dispute.

Read the full report at the Hollywood Reporter.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

