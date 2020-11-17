https://www.wnd.com/2020/11/lou-dobbs-fbi-investigating-2020-presidential-election-results/

The FBI is investigating the results of the 2020 election, according to a source who spoke to Fox Business Network host Lou Dobbs.

“I have now received word from a highly reliable source that the FBI does have an investigative team that is now looking into this election. Now, what that means beyond that — but at least its confirmation that they are investigating, and we’ll see what moves,” Dobbs said Monday, the Washington Examiner reported.

Dobbs was discussing some of President Trump’s legal challenges in battleground states with campaign lawyer Sidney Powell when he made the announcement.

Later, in a discussion with former former Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz, Dobbs said the FBI was reviewing “astonishing acts of misconduct, for days, associated with the vote count.”

Dobbs said he believes the issue is “manipulation” of the vote totals.

The FBI, through a spokeswoman, told the Examiner it could neither confirm nor deny any investigation.

A election security group cited by the Examiner that includes the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has claimed there’s no evidence that the voting systems were compromised, despite the eyewitness affidavits.

The statement followed a tweet from the president, quoting a report from One America News Network, that reads: ‘REPORT: DOMINION DELETED 2.7 MILLION TRUMP VOTES NATIONWIDE. DATA ANALYSIS FINDS 221,000 PENNSYLVANIA VOTES SWITCHED FROM PRESIDENT TRUMP TO BIDEN. 941,000 TRUMP VOTES DELETED. STATES USING DOMINION VOTING SYSTEMS SWITCHED 435,000 VOTES FROM TRUMP TO BIDEN.”

Dominion Voting Systems has denied claims of fraud.

