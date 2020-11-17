https://thepostmillennial.com/ny-man-charged-with-fraud-over-hate-crime-hoax

A man from Buffalo, New York has been charged after covering his own BMW with racist and homophobic graffiti, WGRZ reports.

According to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn, 18-year-old Clifton Eutsey spray painted his own car with hateful graffiti which included a swastika, the N-word, “KKK,” and profanity directed at Black Lives Matter. Police also says that the man poured sugar into his own gas tank. Eutsey also vandalized his car with slogans promoting President Donald Trump.

Eutsey has since been charged with felony insurance fraud, as well as three misdemeanor charges related to filing false reports. If convicted on all charges, he faces up to seven years in prison.

Hate crime hoaxes are more common than most believe, with some researchers estimating that fewer than one third of all hate crime reports are genuine.

Eutsey is facing two additional felony charges stemming from an unrelated incident. In late October, he was caught driving without a license and in possession of two illegal firearms, although it is not clear why the firearms were considered illegal and Eutsey has not been convicted.

The defendant has posted bail, which was set at $20,000, and is set to return to court on January 4th, 2021.



