Gina Carano, one of the stars of Disney’s hit Star Wars pinoff “The Mandalorian,” sparked outrage when she posted messages on social media that mocked mask wearing in the age of COVID-19.

The actress, who plays Cara Dune in the popular series, on Saturday posted a meme on Twitter that said, “Breaking news: Democratic government leaders now recommends [sic] we all wear blindfolds along with masks so we can’t see what’s really going on.”

The next day, she posted another meme that said, “In a world where everyone wears a mask, it’s a privilege to see a soul.”

She also urged her fans to follow her on Parler, a new social media app that conservatives think is more fair than Twitter.

Predictably, in the Cancel Culture Age, the hashtag #FireGinaCarano quickly began trending.

“Oh wtf? Cmon I thought you were better than this,” one Twitter user wrote.

“Why politicize wearing a mask during a pandemic? If people just wore them in the first place, we wouldn’t be in this mess,” wrote another.

“You know I really liked ur character in the mandalorian but because of you I don’t think I’ll be able to enjoy it anymore. Ruined it,” wrote yet another.

But others came to the actress’s defense.

“You people are fussy, angry, totalitarian scum. The #FireGinaCarano tweeters are impotent garbage who resent having to live in a free society,” wrote one user.

“These absurd astroturf campaigns—like the one targeting @ginacarano right now—are mostly fake, and just about everyone knows it by now. The outrage/purge ecosystem depends on the fiction that they represent millions of people, but it’s just not true.”

“If you want to #FireGinaCarano because she dares to express a POV shared by 70+ Million Americans instead of repeating what a PR team tells her to… You’re the fascist. In an industry that demands strict obedience, @ginacarano has been brave enough to dissent,” wrote another.

And another Twitter user suggested she abandon the social media site altogether.

“Is parler not working out? why are you still posting here?” the user wrote.

