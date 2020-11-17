https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/marjorie-taylor-greene-is-already-kicking-ass/
She posted her workout video a few hours ago…
What I would give for a barbell..
Hotel gym closed.
Most gyms aren’t even taking drop-ins bc of Covid rules & test requirements.
Businesses boarded up, closed, or moved away.
Weekly Antifa/BLM violence.
I can’t carry my gun.
And oppressive masks.
Dem cities are 💩holes. pic.twitter.com/hKx7cEgKpK
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 16, 2020
Her twitter feed has been fantastic…
It seems campaigning for Socialism and shut downs didn’t work out like she thought.
I wonder if @TeamPelosi will stop letting @AOC and @IlhanMN push her around.
Americans sent a clear message about women in Congress Nov 3rd.
That’s why they sent us.
And we won’t back down. https://t.co/1o6QGZs1sR
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 16, 2020
Here’s an image from this weekend the Fake News Media won’t show America … but I will!
An older lady peacefully supporting President @realDonaldTrump attacked by an ANTIFA terrorist.
We CANNOT allow these commies to intimidate us! pic.twitter.com/OL4H17Bg3T
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 16, 2020
Ready to take Washington by storm! pic.twitter.com/qx0SpolJsW
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 13, 2020
FIFTY new Republicans coming into the 117th Congress … we’re ready to fight AND take the Congress back in ’22! pic.twitter.com/57Eq7mkWzS
— Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) November 14, 2020