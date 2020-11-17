https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/526447-mcconnell-transfer-of-power-will-happen-on-time

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnellAddison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellSenators clash on the floor over wearing masks: ‘I don’t need your instruction’ On The Money: Biden urges Congress to pass Democrats’ COVID-19 relief package | Fears of double-dip recession rise | SEC’s Clayton to resign at end of 2020 Overnight Defense: Pentagon prepping for Trump order to draw down in Afghanistan, Iraq | Questions swirl after DOD purge | 10th service member killed by COVID-19 MORE (R-Ky.) on Tuesday batted down questions about whether a government agency should certify President-elect Joe Biden Joe BidenTucker Carlson assures viewers his show ‘not going anywhere’ following presidential election Trump senior advisers dissuaded president from military strike on Iran: report Senators clash on the floor over wearing masks: ‘I don’t need your instruction’ MORE‘s victory, pledging that a transfer of power will happen on time.

“We are going to have an orderly transfer from this administration to the next one. What we all say about it is frankly irrelevant. … All of it will happen right on time, and we will swear in the next administration on Jan. 20,” McConnell told reporters during a press conference.

McConnell was asked by reporters if it was time for the General Services Administration (GSA) to certify that Biden won the Nov. 3 election — a move that would give him and his team access to federal resources and the ability to coordinate with federal officials.

McConnell demurred, however, saying the courts would settle election disputes and states would certify their votes.

McConnell, like many GOP lawmakers, hasn’t directly acknowledged that Biden won the election since The Associated Press and other media organizations projected him as the winner more than a week ago.

Trump’s legal team is currently locked in myriad legal battles in states where he is trailing Biden. Trump has made baseless claims that the election was “stolen” from him or “rigged” against him.

McConnell’s comments on Tuesday came after he previously predicted there will be an orderly transfer of power.

McConnell told reporters in Kentucky days after the election that “of course” there will be a peaceful transfer of power. He said separately in September that there would be an “orderly” transfer of power, comments that came as Trump was refusing to commit to a peaceful handoff.

“The winner of the November 3rd election will be inaugurated on January 20th. There will be an orderly transition just as there has been every four years since 1792,” McConnell said in a tweet at the time.

