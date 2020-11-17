https://twitchy.com/greg-3534/2020/11/17/meghan-mccain-if-you-can-protest-in-giant-masses-go-to-strip-clubs-and-casinos-we-can-figure-out-a-way-not-to-cancel-wreaths-across-america/

Arlington National Cemetery has canceled the annual “Wreaths Across America” event due to the Covid-19 pandemic:

From the press release:

“We did not make this decision lightly. Despite the controls developed to disperse potential crowds in time and space, and required personal safety protocols, we determined that hosting any event of this scale risked compromising our ability to accomplish our core mission of laying veterans and their eligible family members to rest,” stated Karen Durham-Aguilera, Executive Director, Office of Army National Cemeteries and Arlington National Cemetery. “We reviewed various options to safely execute this long standing event and held numerous consultations with WAA leadership and local government and public health officials. We understand that although this is disappointing for so many, we could no longer envision a way to safely accommodate the large number of visitors we typically host during this event.”

So, help us out here. . .

Biden street parties? OK Giant protests? OK. Strip clubs and casinos? OK. But going outside and laying a wreath on a grave is canceled? From Meghan McCain:

What an insane decision:

There’s no reason this can’t be done safely:

It’s not a good look:

And, hopefully, the reconsider:

***

