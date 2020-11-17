https://www.dailywire.com/news/megyn-kelly-is-ditching-nyc-after-school-promotes-reforming-white-kids-says-future-killer-cop-in-every-classroom

Independent journalist Megyn Kelly is pulling her children out of school and leaving New York City after her boys’ school promoted a call to “reform white children” and accused white people of “reveling in their state-sanctioned depravity” and slaughtering black people.

Kelly, who founded Devil May Care Media, revealed a letter that her boys’ school administrators circulated among parents and faculty during an episode of her podcast, “The Megyn Kelly Show,” on Monday. Kelly said that she and her husband were pulling their children out of school and leaving New York City over the “out of control” racial social justice agenda in the city’s schools.

“It’s out of control on so many levels, and after years of resisting it, we’re going to leave the city. We pulled our boys from their school and our daughter is going to be leaving hers soon, too,” Kelly said. “The schools have always been far-left, which doesn’t align with my own ideology, but I didn’t really care. Most of my friends are liberals, it’s fine. I come from Democrats as a family.”

“I’m not offended at all by the ideology and I lean center-left on some things, but they’ve gone around the bend. I mean they have gone off the deep-end.,” she continued. “This summer in the wake of George Floyd, they circulated amongst the diversity group – which includes white parents like us, there are people who want to be allies and stay attuned to what we can do – an article, and afterward they recirculated it and wanted every member of the faculty to read it.”

Kelly said the letter was written by Nahliah Webber, the executive director of Orleans Public Education Network, and the host then reads excerpts from the letter that asserts that white children in the United States are indoctrinated racists. Webber’s letter appears to be a version of a blog post Webber wrote for Education Post in June.

Kelly then read excerpts of the letter circulated at her boys’ school. The letter, according to Kelly, says:

There is a killer cop sitting in every school where white children learn. They gleefully soak in their whitewashed history that downplays the holocaust of indigenous native peoples and Africans in the Americas. They happily believe their all-white spaces exist as a matter of personal effort and willingly use violence against black bodies to keep those spaces white. As black bodies drop like flies around us by violence at white hands, how can we in any of our minds conclude that whites are alright? White children are left unchecked and unbothered in their schools, homes, and communities to join, advance, and protect systems that take away black life. I am tired of white people reveling in their state-sanctioned depravity, snuffing out black life with no consequences. Where’s the urgency for school reform for white kids being indoctrinated in black death and protected from the consequences? Where are the government-sponsored reports looking into how white mothers are raising culturally deprived children who think black death is okay? Where are the national conferences, white papers and policy positions on the pathology of whiteness in schools? This time if you really want to make a difference in black lives — and not have to protest this shit again — go reform white kids. Because that’s where the problem is — with white children being raised from infancy to violate black bodies with no remorse or accountability.

‘After years of resisting it, we’re going to leave.”@MegynKelly describes why she pulled her kids out of their NYC schools – and she, @GlennLoury and @Coldxman Hughes discuss how “woke” leftism has taken over schools. Listen below, download here: https://t.co/F96HgI7HIW pic.twitter.com/Wljrlq7azf — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) November 16, 2020

