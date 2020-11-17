https://www.dailywire.com/news/michigans-largest-county-reverses-course-on-certifying-election-results

Election officials in Michigan’s largest county reversed course late on Tuesday night after initially failing to certify election results during a vote earlier in the day.

The Wayne County Board of Canvassers initially arrived at a gridlock after a 2-2 vote that fell along party lines.

DETROIT (AP) — Michigan’s largest county reverses course, certifying election results for Biden after initial party-line deadlock. — Meg Kinnard (@MegKinnardAP) November 18, 2020

This is a breaking news story, refresh the page for updates.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.