The Wayne County Board of Canvassers failed to certify its election results after a vote on Tuesday ended up deadlocked with a 2-2 vote along party lines.

“The four-member board’s two Republicans voted against certification, while its two Democrats voted to certify the results,” The Washington Post reported. “Joe Biden holds a lead of nearly 148,000 votes in Michigan, and Democrats in the state believe the partisan split of the board in Wayne County – home to heavily Democratic Detroit — simply delays an inevitable official victory for Biden in the state.”

Wayne County is the most populated county in the state of Michigan.

