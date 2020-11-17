https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/11/cheating-15000-people-voted-nevada-another-state/
The Trump Campaign held a press conference in Nevada on Tuesday.
During the presser former Attorney General of the state Adam Laxalt said over 15,000 people voted in Nevada and another state.
These Democrats need to be charged and jailed.
