A new batch of votes was found in Georgia Tuesday during the statewide recount in Fayette County, cutting Joe Biden’s lead over President Trump in the state by a reported 449 votes to just under 13,000. The issue today was reported to be a memory card that was not uploaded.

Georgia recount, file image.

Local reporters posted to Twitter:

“Gabriel Sterling with the GA Sec. of State’s office says 2,755 votes discovered in Fayette County. Unlike in Floyd County, these were scanned votes that were in the system. 1,577 for Donald Trump 1,128 for Joe Biden. This makes a net gain of over 400 for Trump. #11alive #gapol”

Gabriel Sterling with the GA Sec. of State's office says 2,755 votes discovered in Fayette County. Unlike in Floyd County, these were scanned votes that were in the system. 1,577 for Donald Trump 1,128 for Joe Biden. This makes a net gain of over 400 for Trump. #11alive #gapol — Hope Ford (@hope_iam) November 17, 2020

“New: a memory card was found during the audit in Fayette county with 2,755 votes. Decreased Biden statewide lead by 449. New margin total statewide in GA is a 12,929 lead for Biden”

New: a memory card was found during the audit in Fayette county with 2,755 votes. Decreased Biden statewide lead by 449. New margin total statewide in GA is a 12,929 lead for Biden — Justin Gray (@JustinGrayWSB) November 17, 2020

“Clarifying: A memory card in Fayette County was scanned, but not uploaded to the county’s electronic results. 13,378 advantage after Floyd County counting issue yesterday. Now there’s 12,929 vote advantage for Biden. #gapol 1577 Trump 1128 Biden 43 Jorgenson 7 Write ins”

Clarifying: A memory card in Fayette County was scanned, but not uploaded to the county's electronic results. 13,378 advantage after Floyd County counting issue yesterday. Now there's 12,929 vote advantage for Biden. #gapol 1577 Trump

1128 Biden

43 Jorgenson

7 Write ins — stephen fowler covers Georgia's election! (@stphnfwlr) November 17, 2020

On Monday it was announced that Floyd County had found over 2,600 uncounted votes that ended up giving Trump over 1,600 votes to over 800 for Bidens.

