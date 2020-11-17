https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/msnbc-fox-and-friends-scarborough/2020/11/17/id/997529

MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” beat rival “Fox & Friends” in the morning cable news ratings for the first time since 2001 last week, AdWeek reported.

“Morning Joe,” hosted by Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski pulled in an average 1.6 million total viewers for the week vs. 1.4 million for “Fox & Friends.”

The news comes amid amid a ratings slide for Fox News Channel in recent weeks after conservative viewers announced on social media platforms their displeasure with Fox coverage, culminating on election night Fox called Arizona for Joe Biden earlier than other news organizations and proclaimed Biden “president elect” along with other mainstream outlets while President Donald Trump continues his election challenges and states have yet to officially certify results.

“Republicans grew tired of being lectured and insulted by some of Fox News’ anchors,” Red State said, reporting on the news. “We’ve seen it with Chris Wallace, Neil Cavuto, and Sandra Smith (caught on a hot mic). More recently, we saw Leland Vittert lose his mind on a Trump surrogate. Republicans don’t need a news network that lies to them. They do need one that doesn’t needlessly insult them and their viewpoints.”

Red State noted that while Fox has lost views, Newsmax TV has seen a “ratings boom.”

