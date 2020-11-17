https://www.theblaze.com/news/nearly-100000-allege-sexual-abuse-boy-scouts

Nearly 100,000 people purporting to be sexual abuse victims have come forward to accuse Boy Scouts of America scout leaders of abuse, according to a report from The Telegraph.

The purported abuse took places over “decades,” according to the report.

What are the details?

Paul Mones, a lawyer working on related cases for approximately 20 years, said, “It’s by far the largest sexual abuse scandal in the U.S.”

Mones pointed out that the organization provided a “perfect Petri dish” for pedophiles.

“Boys have taken an oath of loyalty, they are away from their parents, in the wilderness,” he explained.

The Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy in February, according to the outlet, “in an effort to block settlement claims from hitting the organization directly and instead funneled them to a compensation fund.”

CNN reported that one of the lead attorneys for the legal team representing the claimants said that the organization “will be facing at least 92,700 claims of sexual abuse.”

The figure, according to the outlet, came from bankruptcy court according to attorney Andrew Van Arsdale.

“Based on what we are hearing from survivors, sexual abuse was a rite of passage in troops across the country, similar to other tasks where children had to … perform certain duties to earn their coveted merit badges,” Van Arsdale added.

In a February letter to those people purporting to be victims of child sex abuse, BSA National Chairman Jim Turley wrote that the organization’s bankruptcy filing was intended to ensure the organization “is able to equitably compensate all the victims of abuse.”

“The BSA cannot undo what happened to you, but we are committed to supporting you and to doing everything in our power to prevent it from happening to others,” Turley wrote.

Mones told Axios that he is calling for a congressional inquiry into the scandal.

What else?

Gill Gayle, a 58-year-old man who purports to be victim, told CNN, “I’m not pleased that there’s that many men this has happened to. I am glad this many reports is grabbing people’s attention and will prevent other children from being assaulted like we were.”

A spokesperson for the Boy Scouts of America told the outlet, “We are devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who have come forward. We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain.”

