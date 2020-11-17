https://thefederalist.com/2020/11/17/new-house-bill-would-let-judges-put-convicted-rioters-in-prison-for-up-to-10-years/

A new U.S. House bill out Tuesday would hike prison penalties for rioters found guilty of engaging in militant civil disobedience.

The Blocking Rioters and Insurrectionists from our Cities to Keep us Safe (BRICKS) Act, proposed by Colorado Republican Rep. Ken Buck ups the maximum prison sentence for rioting offenses from five to 10 years. The new legislation also introduces new penalties for rioters whose actions led to “serious bodily injury,” with convictions warranting up to 25 years in prison. Those who engage in kidnapping or murder over the course of rioting may face a life sentence.

“This year, we’ve seen an unprecedented amount of violence from riots organized by Antifa and other radical leftist groups,” Buck said. “It’s time to take action against anarchist groups that have wreaked havoc across the country and the BRICKS Act does just that.”

Buck’s new bill comes just days after the nation’s capital suffered yet another siege of unrest. Extremist groups clashed following a massive peaceful protest of Trump supporters in Washington, DC.

Some antifa get beat up in DC street brawl against the Proud Boys. Video by @TomasMorales_iv: pic.twitter.com/wKHTOqNiAK — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

The violence Saturday night was primarily perpetuated by left-wing militants, who targeted bystanders on sidewalks and in restaurants, even deploying mortar-style fireworks.

BLM-antifa rioters attack people eating near BLM Plaza in DC. They throw an explosive mortar and other projectiles at them. Video by @Julio_Rosas11: pic.twitter.com/kDqiOObhum — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

A family with children are in tears as they are followed and harassed by antifa. #MillionMAGAMarch pic.twitter.com/Kb8f2sJ1e5 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 14, 2020

A older Trump supporter on a bicycle was knocked down and had liquid dumped on him by BLM-antifa rioters in DC. pic.twitter.com/juPwidaO8y — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) November 15, 2020

Buck had previously penned a letter garnering the signatures of 49 other House Republicans in September demanding the Justice Department investigate whether left-wing militants torching American cities this year are being led by an organized effort.

“It is clear that these individuals are well-funded and supported by a national network of left-wing activists committed to perpetrating violence and furthering anarchy in our streets,” the letter read. “As such, we urge you to immediately open an investigation to identify and prosecute all individuals and groups responsible for funding and organizing these terroristic acts that are wreaking havoc on our nation.”







