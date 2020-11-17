https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/coronavirus/new-pennsylvania-mask-order-extends-mandate-private-homes?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

An updated version of Pennsylvania’s mask mandate extends its face-covering order to private homes, greatly expanding the reach of the order amid rising positive test results in the state.

The revised version of the “Universal Face Coverings” order, issued this week, dictates that “every individual, age two and older, in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania shall wear a face covering” when “indoors or in an enclosed space, where another person or persons who are not members of the individual’s household are present in the same space, irrespective of physical distance.”

The Pennsylvania Department of Health’s communications office confirmed to Just the News on Wednesday afternoon that an earlier version of the order had mandated face coverings in public indoor areas but not in private residences. The new order has been extended to cover any indoor area, public or private, including homes.

The state health department further confirmed via Twitter that the order applies “to all indoor facilities [including] if you have people in your home not part of your household.”

Confirmed COVID-19 cases have increased greatly in the state over the past several weeks. In April the state peaked at a seven-day daily average of around 1,700 cases; currently the daily average is almost 5,300.

