New York City public schools will close starting on Thursday with the surging coronavirus cases.

Richard Carranza, the school system’s chancellor said in an email to principals on Wednesday that the closure will be temporary. However, no reopening date is scheduled.

Students have been attending some in-person classes under a hybrid reopening plan, but that will now be halted as the city undertakes rising cases.

